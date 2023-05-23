‘CM will respond’: Rajasthan Congress chief on Sachin Pilot's ultimatum to Ashok Gehlot

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Congress chief Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said on Tuesday that it was up to Gehlot to respond to the ultimatum that Pilot had given to Gehlot. Pilot has threatened Gehlot stating he would launch a state-wide movement if action on his demands was not taken by the month-end. (File)

Randhawa said, “He has given an ultimatum to the CM. It is the CM who can respond to his ultimatum. When it comes to the Congress party, I will definitely respond to you.”

When asked about talks with Pilot, Randhawa told reporters, “They [Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot] are not the only leaders in Rajasthan. There are many other leaders. I am speaking to all of them, to leaders of all communities.”

The rivalry between the Pilot camp and Gehlot camp took an even uglier turn after the former held a day-long fast against the Gehlot government's alleged inaction over the corruption charges against the previous BJP government. Pilot did not stop there, he went on a five-day and 125-kilometre ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur.

Among Pilot's demands are disbanding the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, compensation for the people who have been affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into corruption charges levelled against the former Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

Randhawa on Saturday said the Congress wouldn't expel dissidents but reminded how the leaders in the past had fared after leaving the party. "The party never wants to expel anyone. Congress is such a party that respects every person and never wants to leave those who are with it for a long time. The Congress did not expel anyone, and you all know the condition of the ones who left the Congress.”

