On Rajasthan paper leak case, Ashok Gehlot dismisses Pilot's compensation demand; Calls it ‘Intellectual bankruptcy’

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2023 05:52 AM IST

CM Ashok Gehlot made the remarks after Pilot demanded compensation for the affected candidates as well as reconstitution of RPSC.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has reiterated his government's stance to take action against those involved in the high-profile paper leak case. He also launched a veiled attack on former deputy CM Sachin Pilot saying his demand for compensation to affected candidates reflects ‘intellectual bankruptcy’.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot(ANI)
Also read: ‘CM will respond’: Rajasthan Congress chief on Sachin Pilot's ultimatum to Ashok Gehlot

CM Gehlot made the remarks after Pilot demanded compensation for the affected candidates as well as reconstitution of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). These demands have also been backed by some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

Pilot also carried out a foot march against corruption and paper leak case in a bid to voice his demands.

"Such a demand is made that the papers got leaked, so they (candidates) should get compensation. What would you call this? Would this not be called intellectual bankruptcy?" Gehlot asked during his address after inaugurating a state-of-the-art bus terminal at the Jaipur central bus stand, Sindhi camp.

The chief minister claimed that the opposition is dragging the paper leak case since it does not have others issues to target the Congress government in the state.

"Since the opposition does not have any issue, it has started talking about the paper leak and is saying give compensation to them (the candidates). Give compensation to the 26 lakh people who took the exam? The papers got leaked, so they should get compensation?" he asked.

Also read: 'Congress won't expel but…': Message for dissidents amid Pilot vs Gehlot in Rajasthan

He further claimed that his government has enacted a law and put accused in jail, which no other state has done despite several paper leak incidents there.

(With agency inputs)

