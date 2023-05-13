Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi
Catch the latest vote counting trends for 2023 elections in Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi and Sindagi seats
Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Bijapur area constitutes - Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi and Sindagi seats.
2018: Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Bijapur area in 15th Legislative Assembly
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|Muddebihal
|Ameenappa Gouda S Patil (Nadahalli
|BJP
|63,512
|Devar Hippargi
|Somanagouda B Patil (Sasanur)
|BJP
|48,245
|Basavana Bagevadi
|Shivanand Patil
|INC
|58,647
|Babaleshwar
|Mallanagoud Basanagoud Patil
|INC
|98,339
|Bijapur City
|Basanagoud .R. Patil (Yatnal)
|BJP
|76,308
|Nagthan
|Devanand Fulasing Chavan
|JD(S)
|59709
|Indi
|Yashvantharaygouda Vittalagouda Patil
|INC
|50,401
|Sindagi
|Managuli Mallappa Channaveerappa
|JD(S)
|70,865
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.
Leading candidates in constituencies of Bijapur area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Leading/ Vote margin
|Muddebihal
|Channabasavraj (Appaji)
|INC
|4095
|Devar Hippargi
|B B Patil
|JD(S)
|10597
|Basavana Bagevadi
|Shivanand Patil
|INC
|1288
|Babaleshwar
|M B Patil
|INC
|6082
|Bijapur City
|N B Reddy
|INC
|8873
|Nagthan
|K V Donbida
|INC
|23052
|Indi
|Yashvantharaygouda Vittalagouda Patil
|INC
|9611
|Sindagi
|A M Managuli
|INC
|1604
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:24 PM
Congress' N B Reddy leading against incumbent B R Patil of BJP in Bijapur City
Congress candidate in Bijapur city, Nara Bharath Reddy has covered the lead against BJP's incumbent cnadidtae B R Patil. Reddy is now leading by 8873 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 11:10 AM
Congress leading in 5 seats in Bijapur area, JD(S) in 2, BJP in 1
BJP' incumbent B R Patil is leading in Bijapur City constituency.
JD(S) candidates B B Patil and S B Patil are leading in Devar Hippargi and Basavana Bagevadi respectively.
Congress is leading in 5 seats in Bijapur area- Muddebihal, Babaleshwar, Nagthan, Indi and Sindagi.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:24 AM
Congress' Yashvantharaygouda Vittalagouda Patil is leading in Indi constituency
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:07 AM
BJP's B R Patil (Yatnal) is leading in Bijapur City by 9132 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:10 AM
Bijapur area results LIVE: Counting begins
Counting begins for all Biajpur area constituencies
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:33 AM
Karnataka election results 2023: Bijapur area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May
Bijapur area constituencies Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi and Sindagi seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.
Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.