Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi
Live

Karnataka election 2023 results LIVE- Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi

india news
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Catch the latest vote counting trends for 2023 elections in Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi and Sindagi seats

A polling staff tallies the candidates’ names on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during Karnataka elections.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
ByPaurush Omar

Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Bijapur area constitutes - MuddebihalDevar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi and Sindagi seats.

2018: Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Bijapur area in 15th Legislative Assembly

ConstituencyCandidatePartyVotes
MuddebihalAmeenappa Gouda S Patil (NadahalliBJP63,512
Devar HippargiSomanagouda B Patil (Sasanur)BJP48,245
Basavana BagevadiShivanand PatilINC58,647
BabaleshwarMallanagoud Basanagoud PatilINC98,339
Bijapur CityBasanagoud .R. Patil (Yatnal)BJP76,308
NagthanDevanand Fulasing ChavanJD(S)59709
IndiYashvantharaygouda Vittalagouda PatilINC50,401
SindagiManaguli Mallappa ChannaveerappaJD(S)70,865

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

Leading candidates in constituencies of Bijapur area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023

ConstituencyCandidatePartyLeading/ Vote margin
MuddebihalChannabasavraj (Appaji)INC4095
Devar HippargiB B PatilJD(S)10597
Basavana BagevadiShivanand PatilINC1288
BabaleshwarM B PatilINC6082
Bijapur CityN B ReddyINC8873
NagthanK V DonbidaINC23052
IndiYashvantharaygouda Vittalagouda PatilINC9611
SindagiA M ManaguliINC1604

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 12:24 PM

    Congress' N B Reddy leading against incumbent B R Patil of BJP in Bijapur City

    Congress candidate in Bijapur city, Nara Bharath Reddy has covered the lead against BJP's incumbent cnadidtae B R Patil. Reddy is now leading by 8873 votes.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:10 AM

    Congress leading in 5 seats in Bijapur area, JD(S) in 2, BJP in 1

    BJP' incumbent B R Patil is leading in Bijapur City constituency.

    JD(S) candidates B B Patil and S B Patil are leading in Devar Hippargi and Basavana Bagevadi respectively.

    Congress is leading in 5 seats in Bijapur area- Muddebihal, Babaleshwar, Nagthan, Indi and Sindagi.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:24 AM

    Congress' Yashvantharaygouda Vittalagouda Patil is leading in Indi constituency

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:07 AM

    BJP's B R Patil (Yatnal) is leading in Bijapur City by 9132 votes

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:10 AM

    Bijapur area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Biajpur area constituencies

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 01:33 AM

    Karnataka election results 2023: Bijapur area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May

    Bijapur area constituencies Muddebihal, Devar Hippargi, Basavana Bagevadi, Babaleshwar, Bijapur, Nagthan, Indi and Sindagi seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.

    Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka assembly election karnataka election karnataka live
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.