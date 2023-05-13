Karnataka 2023 election result LIVE: Sindhanur, Maski, Kushtagi, Kanakagiri, Gangawati, Yelburga, Koppal, Siruguppa

Karnataka election 2023 results: 73% of over 52 million Karnataka voters casted their vote in the recently conducted polls on May 10, 2023. Koppal area constitutes Sindhanur, Maski, Kushtagi, Kanakagiri, Gangawati, Yelburga, Koppal, and Siruguppa assembly seats that went to vote on May 10, 2023.

JDS candidate Venkatrao Nadagouda won Sindhanur constituency in 2018 with 71514 votes. Maski constituency was won by Congress' Pratapgouda Patil in 2018 with 60387 votes. Congress' Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur won Kushtagi constituency in 2018 from INC with 87567 votes. Kanakagiri constituency was won by BJPs' Basavaraj Dadesugur in 2018 with 87735 votes. BJPs' Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli won Gangawati constituency in 2018 from BJP with 67617 votes. Yelburga constituency was won by BJP's Achar Halappa Basappa in 2018 with secured 79072 votes. Congress' K. Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal won Koppal seat in 2018 with 98783 votes. BJP's M.S. Somalingappa won Siruguppa constituency in 2018 with 82546 votes.

Vote counting of Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.