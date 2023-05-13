Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka 2023 election result LIVE: Sindhanur, Maski, Kushtagi, Kanakagiri, Gangawati, Yelburga, Koppal, Siruguppa
Updated on May 13, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Read LIVE counting updates from the assembly constituencies Sindhanur, MaskiKushtagi, Kanakagiri, Gangawati, Yelburga, Koppal, and Siruguppa for 2023.

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Karnataka election 2023 results: 73% of over 52 million Karnataka voters casted their vote in the recently conducted polls on May 10, 2023. Koppal area constitutes Sindhanur, Maski, Kushtagi, Kanakagiri, Gangawati, Yelburga, Koppal, and Siruguppa assembly seats that went to vote on May 10, 2023.

JDS candidate Venkatrao Nadagouda won Sindhanur constituency in 2018 with 71514 votes. Maski constituency was won by Congress' Pratapgouda Patil in 2018 with 60387 votes. Congress' Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur won Kushtagi constituency in 2018 from INC with 87567 votes. Kanakagiri constituency was won by BJPs' Basavaraj Dadesugur in 2018 with 87735 votes. BJPs' Paranna Eshwarappa Munavalli won Gangawati constituency in 2018 from BJP with 67617 votes. Yelburga constituency was won by BJP's Achar Halappa Basappa in 2018 with secured 79072 votes. Congress' K. Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal won Koppal seat in 2018 with 98783 votes. BJP's M.S. Somalingappa won Siruguppa constituency in 2018 with 82546 votes.

Vote counting of Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.

SeatsCandidatesTotal Votes
SindhanurHimpanagouda Badarli (INC)56525
MaskiBasan G Turvihal (INC)56334
KushtagiDoddanagouda H Patil (BJP)58,135
KanakagiriTamgadagi S Sangappa (INC)57,266
GangawatiG Janardhan Reddy (INC)46,031
YelburgaBasavaraj Rayareddi (INC)66,035
KoppalK Raghavendra Badavraj (INC)44,329
SiruguppaB.M Nagaraja (INC)83,785

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 11:42 AM

    Basavraj Hintal dominating Koppal

    In 2018, K. Raghavendra Basavaraj Hitnal won from this constituency, same story continues this year as he is leading with a humongous 10290 vote counts.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 10:56 AM

    KRPP party leaving a mark

    Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha candidate G JANARDHAN REDDY is leaving a significant mark in the Gangawati constituency with an impressive 4566 vote lead.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 09:19 AM

    INC leading in Koppal

    INC candidate for Koppal constituency K. RAGHAVENDRA BASAVARAJ HITNAL  is leading with a hefty 664 margin surpassing BJP candidate KARADI MANJULA.

  • Sat, 13 May 2023 08:08 AM

    Koppal area results LIVE: Counting begins

    Counting begins for all Koppal area constituencies

  • Fri, 12 May 2023 11:01 PM

    Koppal Election Result: Counting on May 13

    Koppal area constitutes 8 Vidhan Sabha constituencies namely - Sindhanur, Maski, Kushtagi, Kanakagiri, Gangawati, Yelburga, Koppal and Siruguppa. Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

