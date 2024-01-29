 Karnataka pollution board sends closure notice to BJP MLA’s sugar factory | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Karnataka pollution board sends closure notice to BJP MLA’s sugar factory

Karnataka pollution board sends closure notice to BJP MLA’s sugar factory

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 29, 2024 08:08 AM IST

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has issued a closure notice to a sugar factory owned by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued a closure notice to a sugar factory owned by former Union minister and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in Kalaburagi’s Chimmaidlai village over various violations.

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

According to the notice issued on January 25, Siddhasiri Ethanol and Power has been found releasing untreated waste into water streams, stagnation of effluents, storage of press mud and ash in open areas, and improper containment of excess condensation from sugar units, posing a risk of groundwater pollution. Additionally, the factory was found to have commenced cane-crushing activities without obtaining prior consent from KSPCB.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“The cane crushing activity has been started without prior Consent For Operation (CFO) of the board. The bagasse was stored in an open yard. The project proponent informed us that the bagasse was purchased from outside. The ETP construction work was in progress. The boiler has been commissioned and operating. The industry has installed distillation columns for the production of ethanol, though Consent for Establishment (CFE) has not been issued for the said activity,” the closure notice read.

Reacting to the notice, Yatnal took to X (formerly Twitter), stating that the KSPCB order was politically motivated. He said he had established the factory in an underdeveloped region with the objective to create jobs for the locals.

“The factory was established to help farmers and create employment in a backward region. We will challenge this in court. I am not afraid of such notices and orders,” he added.

Meanwhile, environment minister Eshwar Khandre defended KSPCB’s actions, citing blatant violations of environmental regulations by Yatnal’s factory.

“Yatnal’s factory crushed tonnes of sugarcane without getting permission from the authority concerned. A year ago, the Union government had penalised Yatnal with 1.5 crore for violating the Environmental Protection Act. Yatnal paid the penalty amount. When this case has happened, Yatnal’s allegations that the state government’s action was due to political reasons is baseless,” Khandre told the press in Kalaburagi.

The closure of the sugar factory comes amid heightened scrutiny of industrial compliance, following a recent incident in Humnabad in the Bidar district, where two workers died due to a gas leak.

The environment minister initiated a comprehensive audit of the industrial operations across the state to ensure adherence to environmental norms. In a meeting of the pollution control board held a week ago, the minister had asked officials to find out how many factories violated the Environment Protection Act and sought a report on the violators.

Based on the report, the state government started taking action against various factories for polluting air and water, Khandre clarified.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On