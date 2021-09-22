Karnataka records 818 new Covid cases, 21 deaths

Karnataka logged 818 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,969,361 and the toll to 37,648, according a state health department bulletin.

The day also saw 1,414 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 2,917,944.

Out of the total number of new cases reported, 359 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 381 discharges and eight deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state was 13,741.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.80%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.56%. Belagavi followed Bengaluru Urban in the number of deaths (3), Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru had two each, followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 359, Dakshina Kannada 114, Udupi 73, Mysuru 71, Kodagu 25, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,244,052, followed by Mysuru 1,77,400 and Tumakuru 119,961.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 1,220,659, followed by Mysuru 174,460 and Tumakuru 118,431.

Cumulatively a total of 4,6,486,898 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 101,549 were on Tuesday alone.