Karnataka election 2023 results live: Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad E, Hubli-Dharwad C, Kalghatgi, Shiggaon
Karnataka election 2023 results live: Latest updates for Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad East, Central & West, Kalghatgi, and Shiggaon seats.
Karnataka Election 2023 results LIVE: Karnataka, in the recently conducted assembly elections on May 10, recorded a turnout of 73.19% voters. This marks the highest voting percentage registered in the state till now. Belgaum area constitutes - Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad East, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Hubli-Dharwad West, Kalghatgi, and Shiggaon seats.
Incumbent candidates in constituencies of Dharwad area in 15th Legislative Assembly in 2018
|Constituency
|Sitting MLA
|Party
|Votes
|Navalgund
|Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa
|BJP
|65718
|Kundgol
|Channabasappa Sathyappa Shivalli
|INC
|64871
|Dharwad
|Amrut Ayyappa Desai
|BJP
|85123
|Hubli-Dharwad East
|Abbayya Prasad
|INC
|77080
|Hubli-Dharwad Central
|Jagadish Shettar
|BJP
|75794
|Hubli-Dharwad West
|Arvind Bellad
|BJP
|96462
|Kalghatgi
|C M Nimbannavar
|BJP
|83267
|Shiggaon
|Basavaraj Bommai
|BJP
|83868
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2023 will be held today, 13 May 2023 from 8 AM onwards.
Leading candidates in constituencies of Dharwad area for 16th Legislative Assembly 2023
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Total Votes
|Navalgund
|Ningaraddi Hanamaraddi Konaraddi (INC)
|38877
|Kundgol
|M R Patil (BJP)
|24034
|*Dharwad
|Vinay Kulkarni (INC)
|88660
|Hubli-Dharwad East
|Abbayya Prasad (INC)
|66110
|Hubli-Dharwad Central
|Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP)
|64910
|Hubli-Dharwad West
|Arvind Bellad (BJP)
|32855
|*Kalghatgi
|Santosh S. Lad (INC)
|74432
|Shiggaon
|Basavaraj Bommai (BJP)
|63384
|*Result Declared
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:56 PM
Indian National Congress's Santosh S. Lad wins from Kalghathi with 85529 votes
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:36 PM
Dharwad result declared, Congress wins the seat
Vinay Kulkarni of Congress secures Dharwad seat with a lead of 18037 votes.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 01:04 PM
It's a tie in Dharwad area with Congress and BJP leading on 4 seats each
Assembly constituencies where BJP is leading - Kundgol, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Hubli-Dharwad West, Shiggaon
Assembly constituencies where Congress is leading - Navalgund, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad East, Kalghatgi
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:18 PM
BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai surges ahead in Hubli-Dharwad Central, leaves Jagdish Shettar in the dust
As per the latest update from the Election Commission, BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai is ahead of Congress's Jagadish Shettar by over 35570 votes in Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:12 PM
Vinay Kulkarni (INC) widens the margin in Dharwad by over 18000 votes. Incumbent Amrut Ayyappa Desai of BJP is still trailing behind.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 12:05 PM
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) dominates in Shiggaon with a total of 59242 votes
Bommai won with 9,265 votes, defeating Congress' Khadri who secured 74,603 votes in 2018. In 2013 and 2008, Bommai won by 9,503 and 12,862 votes respectively.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:15 AM
Incumbent Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) is leading from Shiggaon with a big margin of 12273 votes. Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:10 AM
BJP's Arvind Bellad is currently in the lead with 3,835 votes in the Hubli-Dharwad West constituency, while Deepak Chinchore of INC is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:07 AM
Mahesh Tenginakai (BJP) is leading from Hubli-Dharwad Central with 5589. Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar (INC) is trailing.
Shettar secured victories thrice in the 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections from this seat on a BJP ticket.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 10:01 AM
Incumbent Abbayya Prasad (INC) is leading from Hubli-Dharwad East with 3003 votes. BJP's Dr. Kranthi Kiran is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:59 AM
Indian National Congress's Vinay Kulkarni is leading from Dharwad. Incumbent Amrut Ayyappa Desai of BJP is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 09:52 AM
Indian National Congress's Ningaraddi Hanamaraddi Konaraddi is leading with 2079 votes from Navalgund. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shankar Basanagouda Patil Munenakoppa is trailing.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 08:09 AM
Dharwad area results LIVE: Counting lebegins
Counting begins for all Dharwad area constituencies Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad East, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Hubli-Dharwad West, Kalghatgi, and Shiggaon seats.
-
Sat, 13 May 2023 05:38 AM
Karnataka election results 2023: Dharwad area constituencies counting to commence at 8:00 am on 13 May
Dharwad area constituencies Navalgund, Kundgol, Dharwad, Hubli-Dharwad East, Hubli-Dharwad Central, Hubli-Dharwad West, Kalghatgi, and Shiggaon seats vote counting to commence on Saturday, 13 May, 2023.
Catch latest updates for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.