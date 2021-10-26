Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka resumes classes for 1 to 5 with strict Covid norms after 18 months

According to the Karnataka department of education, 27.39% attendance was reported in class 1, while class 2 reported attendance of 24.69%. Classes 3, 4 and 5 reported attendance of 23.58%, 24.14% and 23.95% respectively.
Students attend a class at a government primary school as Karnataka government allowed the schools to re-open for class Ist to Vth in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 12:20 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru

After a long gap of 18 months. schools in Karnataka re-opened for students of classes 1 to 5 from Monday. As per the government orders, schools have to follow strict Covid-19 precautions and a parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory.

According to the department of education, 27.39% attendance was reported in class 1, while class 2 reported attendance of 24.69%. Classes 3, 4 and 5 reported attendance of 23.58%, 24.14% and 23.95% respectively.

Karnataka government took the decision to reopen primary schools since the number of Covid-19 cases in the state is showing a consistent decline. Following a meeting with Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on October 18, the government had announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 1 to 5. Strict Covid norms were issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education following the meeting.

The government has laid down rules such as screening for Covid-19 symptoms on entry points, 50% of the capacity in a classroom, provision of hand sanitisers, the physical distancing of a minimum of one meter as practically feasible, no crowding, particularly at school entry and exit and disinfecting classrooms and restrooms daily using 1% sodium hypochlorite solution, as part of the plans to reopen primary schools.

The government has also made it mandatory that only teachers and staff who have been fully vaccinated would be allowed in classes 1 to 5. The government guidelines also mandated that there shall be additional use of face shields by teachers who are over 50 years of age.

Primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh said classes will be held for half a day during the first week and had asked parents to send children to school without any fear. The government had reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 6 and for students of classes 9 to 12 from August 23.

Despite the schools reopening, several private schools in Bengaluru and in different places across the state, have decided to reopen schools for these students only after Deepavali. R Manjunath Srivatsa, joint secretary and legal cell head, CBSE, ICSE & State Board Private School Management Association (CISPMAM) said that private schools will reopen after November 15 since there will be a break for Deepavali. “Schools are now conducting mid-term examinations. So, most want to delay reopening for primary sections,” he added.

