Karnataka should bring back BJP to end of ‘politics of manipulation’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally here said that the Congress looks at Karnataka as ATM, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) works for the development and urged the people to help bring the state out of the ‘politics of manipulation’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Karnataka on Saturday (Twitter Photo)

Speaking at the rally held to mark the culmination of the BJP’s statewide ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatre’ ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for May 2023, the PM said that for the development of the state, people should choose BJP.

Vijaya Sankalpa Yatres’ which began earlier this month from four different directions across the State, covered all 224 assembly segments.

“Karnataka has seen a long period of opportunistic and selfish coalition governments. Karnataka has faced losses due to such governments. So, for fast-paced development of Karnataka, BJP’s full majority, and stable government is needed,” Modi said.

Making a strong pitch for the return of the BJP government, the PM asked the people to help the state by giving his party a full majority in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a public gathering, he asked, ‘’When no one gets full majority, will Karnataka be in bad shape or not? Do you want a strong and stable government or not? Do you want a government with full majority or not?”

“The first job should be to bring Karnataka out of the ‘politics of manipulation’ and take it forward at a fast pace,’’ he said.

During the rally, the PM asked the people if they wanted him to serve them and Karnataka. ”If I have to serve you and do something for you, I will need BJP’s strong government in Karnataka, and you will have to make BJP win and bring in its strong government,” he asserted.

Targeting the opposition Congress, Modi said its leaders had been “wandering with a bag of false guarantees” ahead of elections.

The PM was referring to the four poll promises announced by the Congress party– stipends for unemployed youth, ₹2,000 for women heads of family, 200 units of free electricity and free 10kg rice.

Modi claimed that the promises Congress made ahead of polls in Himachal Pradesh did not find mention in their recent budget there.

“Can we trust Congress that makes false promises? Should they be allowed to place a step inside Karnataka or should they be thrown out,” he asked, adding the people of Karnataka should be cautious and not give them an opportunity “to play their game.”

Claiming that the Congress did not have any positive agenda for the country and Karnataka, Modi alleged that the opposition party had been dreaming and even publicly saying, ”Modi teri kabr kudegi” (Modi, your grave will be dug).”But they don’t know that the people of Karnataka are saying, ’Modi tera Kamal khilega’ (Modi, your lotus will bloom),” he said.

Earlier in the day, during his address after inaugurating the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SMSIMSR) at Chikkaballapur, he said, some parties “played a game” over languages for the sake of their political selfishness and vote bank politics, but they did not put the effort that was needed to support languages in a true sense.

Modi said they (Congress) does not want students from villages, the poor and those from backwards-class families to become doctors or engineers.

Highlighting the challenges faced by youth from villages and poor families in joining the medical profession, Modi said the BJP government headed understood these issues and provided them with the option of getting a medical education in Indian languages, including Kannada.

Modi referred to the Kannada language as the pride of the country and said, “Kannada is a prosperous language. It is a language that increases the pride of the country. Earlier governments did not take steps towards teaching medical, engineering and technical education in Kannada,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister arrived in Karnataka on Saturday where he inaugurated the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur. Earlier in the day he also inaugurated the much-awaited Whitefield - KR Puram metro line in Bengaluru.

He said that India will become a developed country by 2047 with the joint efforts of the people.

(with PTI inputs)