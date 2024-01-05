Karnataka student dies by suicide with father’s gun

Bengaluru A 19-year-old engineering student died by suicide by shooting himself with his father’s double-barrel gun at his residence in Bhavaninagar in Bengaluru, police said. Police said that according to his parents, the engineering student died by suicide as he was struggling with studies and was stressed about it. (HT Archives)

The first-year student at a private college took the extreme strep when no one else was present at home, said police officials.

The student’s father, a native of Kodagu district , serves as a security officer and has been living in Bengaluru for the past 15 years. He told the media that his son had called him while he and his wife were out buying essentials. “My son called me when I went out with my wife to buy ration. He said sorry to his mother on the call and disconnected it. He had shot himself when we returned home,” the father told media.

Bengaluru Rural district superintendent of police Mallikarjun Baldandi visited the student’s residence for inspection. Baldandi said, “Around 7 pm on Wednesday, the 19-year-old engineering student died by suicide by shooting himself with his father’s gun. According to his parents, he died by suicide as he was struggling with studies and was stressed about it,” Baldandi said.

Forensic Science Laboratory team and ballistic team examined the scene and retrieved the double-barrel gun used in the incident.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old woman and her 5-year-old child were rescued while attempting to die by suicide by opening a cooking gas cylinder in her apartment, officials said.

“Concerned family members made unsuccessful attempts to reach out to her, prompting authorities to intervene. After unsuccessful attempts to get a response from the woman, officials from the fire brigade broke into her residence,” said a senior fire and emergency department official.

Visuals captured on a mobile phone showed how the authorities managed to bring the woman and her child out of the apartment. During the rescue operation, the woman, clutching a matchbox, attempted to set herself on fire, but vigilant fire services officials prevented the act by confiscating the flammable item.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Whitefield police station, and the woman was observed resisting the authorities during the rescue operation. An investigation is underway in the case, police said.