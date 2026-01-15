The Karnataka cabinet on Wednesday decided to pass a resolution against the newly enacted VB-G RAM-G in the state legislature session to be held from January 22 to 31. Karnataka to pass resolution for repeal of G-RAM-G

Briefing reporters after the special cabinet meeting convened to exclusively discuss opposing the VB-G RAM-G Act, which has replaced MGNREGA that provided employment in rural areas, law and parliamentary affairs minister HK Patil said that the new Act’s impact on society and the rural economy will be discussed in detail. A resolution will be passed demanding repeal of VB-G RAM-G and to restore MGNREGA, the minister said.

Patil said the state government will oppose the new Act tooth and nail as it takes away the right to employment from the rural population, besides weakening village panchayats. “We will also go to the people’s court by creating awareness about the negative impact the new Act will have on the rural economy,” he added.

The state cabinet also decided to convene a joint session of the state legislature, where the repeal of MGNREGA by the Centre will be discussed. While the Congress government initially planned a two-day special session to discuss the repeal of MGNREGA, Patil explained that the format was changed due to constitutional requirements.

“The joint session (of Karnataka Legislature) will be held from January 22 to 31. Holidays will be announced by the Speaker.” Quoting Article 176, he said the Constitution very specifically mentions and mandates the Governor’s address on the first day of the session after the election or the first session of each year.

“In view of this technical reason, in fact, we are advancing the session. Instead of a special session, it will be a joint session until further session.”

To a question on whether the Government is taking a confrontational route in the matter, Patil said the government will take suitable decisions to protect the rights of the people and the state. “When an effort is being made to snatch away the rights of our people, the state government cannot sit quiet. From creating awareness among people to passing a resolution against it, we will do everything possible to put pressure on the Centre to drop the new Act, which is anti-poor and anti-people,” Patil said.

He also said not only Karnataka, but six to seven states, including Punjab and Tamil Nadu, have already raised their voices against the new Act. “We are not opposing it just because the share of the states has been increased. It is also not about just giving employment. But it is about how the rights of the poor are being taken away. Under MGNREGA, people had the right to demand compensation if work was not given to them. The panchayats were the sole authority to decide on works to be taken. But the VBGRAMG Act takes away all these rights. This allows officers to decide which works to be taken under which panchayat limits and makes people work under contractors. We are opposing this,” Patil maintained.

The session will open with governor Thaawarchand Ghelot addressing both Houses of the legislature.