Karnataka water project dispute: Union jal shakti minister accuses Siddaramaiah of ‘spreading misinformation’

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday took on Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah accusing him of “spreading falsehood and misinformation” with regard to the various water projects, including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river.

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the five projects prioritised for Karnataka under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana- Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme, three have been completed, and two are in progress. (PTI)

“We know it is a tradition of the Congress to spread false rumours and misinformation. But it isn’t becoming of a CM to wreak havoc in people’s lives by doing so,” Shekhawat wrote on the social media platform, X.

Shekhawat’s response came after Siddaramaiah’s statement on Saturday alleging that the Narendra Modi-led government had not adequately addressed Karnataka’s water-related issues, particularly in the face of limited rainfall.

Siddaramaiah had raised concerns about projects, such as Mekedatu and the Mahadayi River, which are awaiting approval from the central government. “The Narendra Modi-led Union Government has not addressed Karnataka’s water issues, despite rainfall deficits. No Karnataka BJP MP has also supported the State’s water interests. Projects like Mekedatu and the Mahadayi river are pending Centre’s approval. The State’s initiative, the Upper Krishna Project for north Karnataka’s irrigation, awaits a gazette notification and national status from the Centre. Do you want to inflict more thirst on Kannadigas, dear Prime Minister?” Siddaramaiah had asked Modi on X.

Regarding the Mekedatu project, Shekhawat said that the discussion on the detailed project report (DPR) has been included as an agenda item in various meetings of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. However, due to a lack of consensus among the participating states, discussion on this matter could not take place.

“You are very well aware of the status of the Mekedatu project. If not, let us remind you, since your briefing team seems to be doing a sorry job. The latest status stands thus: Discussion on the DPR of the Mekedatu project was included as an agenda item during various meetings of Cauvery Water Monitoring Authority,” he wrote.

Shekhawat also pointed out that the DPRs of the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project have already received approval from the Central Water Commission, subject to certain conditions, and this information has been communicated to the Karnataka government.

The Union Jal Shakti minister said that of the five projects prioritised for Karnataka under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana- Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme during the 2017-18 period, three have been completed, and two are currently in progress. “Moreover, a substantial portion of the central assistance funds, amounting to ₹1,190.05 crore out of ₹1,238.30 crore, has already been released to date,” he said.

Shekhawat further said that Karnataka has received ₹629.54 crore from the Centre under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, but as of October 28, only ₹274.05 crore of this amount has been spent.

Neither the CM nor any of his ministers has reacted to the Shekhawat’s post.

However, the Union Jal Shakti Minister has not spoken on notifying the Krishna river water dispute tribunal 2 award that has been pending since 2010, holding up a host of irrigation projects in Upper Krishna in Karnataka. The state has repeatedly urged the Centre to notify the award that has been questioned in the Supreme Court by Andhra Pradesh, and later Telangana.

