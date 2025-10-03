Karnataka woman alleges husband recorded private moments, pressured her into sexual acts with others

A woman in Karnataka has come forward with serious allegations against her husband and his family, claiming she faced sexual harassment, intimidation, and pressure within her marriage. The complaint highlights a series of disturbing incidents that reportedly took place over several months. Karnataka woman claims repeated harassment, exploitation by husband and in-laws(PTI/representative )

The woman wed Syed Inamul Haq in December 2024, roughly two months following their engagement, as reported by NDTV, citing the police complaint.

At the time, the wedding included the transfer of 340 grams of gold ornaments and a Yamaha motorcycle, the complaint stated. Everything seemed to be fine, until her husband alleged that he had multiple wives and sexual contacts.

Shortly after the marriage, the woman discovered that Haq was already married. She claimed he informed her that she was his second wife and boasted of relationships with 19 other women, the news channel's report said.

According to a report in Asianet News Malyalam, Haq allegedly pressured her to engage in sexual relations with his contacts overseas and threatened to make the videos public on social media when she refused.

The complaint, cited by both the news outlets, said that Haq secretly installed a camera in their bedroom to record private moments and shared the footage with associates abroad.

Physical and mental harassment

The woman has also accused her husband of repeated physical and mental harassment in public places, hotels, and even at her parents’ home. She said he once pressured her to sell her gold jewelry to buy a flat and assaulted her when she declined.

The complaint named Haq’s in-laws as well. During a family event in February, Haq’s sister reportedly humiliated the woman, while her brother-in-law is accused of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Police have filed a case against Syed Inamul Haq and several members of his family following the woman’s complaint. Authorities said Syed Inamul Haq, the primary accused, is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him.