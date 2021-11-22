Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka: Congress slams BJP over ‘Yatra’ as state reels under rain misery

“Half the state has been hit by unseasonal rains. Though there has been a good crop, farmers are not able to reap the benefits. The state government is like touring talkies and performing. This is not Janaswarjya Yatra, it is the Jana Barbadi Yatra,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on Twitter.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said rains have caused extensive damage (Agencies)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said in a Twitter post that the ‘Janaswarjya Yatra’, a rally organized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mobilize support for the upcoming Karnataka’s legislative council polls as well as local elections, was actually the ‘Jana Barbadi Yatra’. He criticized the ruling party for prioritising politics when the entire state is reeling under heavy losses due to incessant and unseasonal rains.

“Affected by the rains, over 20 people have died. Over 10,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed. People are on the streets as their homes have collapsed. The BJP government has to rush to their aid but instead are going around doing their drama Janaswarjya Yatra,” Siddaramaiah added.

Unseasonal rains have battered several states, including Karnataka, in October and November.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said rains have caused extensive damage. “About 3 lakh farmers were affected due to excessive rains in July, August, September months. Compensation amount had been released for them. Instructions had been issued for disbursal of 130 crore pending amount through Direct Benefit Transfer system,” Bommai said on Sunday.

The chief minister added that district officials were instructed to submit survey reports on the losses. Bommai said the election code of conduct is also an issue that is causing delay as permission from the Election Commission is needed, adding “We will write to the Election Commission in this regard.”

