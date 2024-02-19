 Karnataka: Couple booked after abandoned bag explodes, shopkeeper injured | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Karnataka: Couple booked after abandoned bag explodes, shopkeeper injured

Karnataka: Couple booked after abandoned bag explodes, shopkeeper injured

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Feb 19, 2024 07:42 AM IST

A bag kept at a handloom shop located near Shiralakoppa bus stand in Shikaripura town exploded on Sunday noon, injuring the shop owner, said police.

A bag kept at a handloom shop located near Shiralakoppa bus stand in Shikaripura town exploded on Sunday noon, injuring the shop owner, said police.

Police said, the bag contained explosives used for wild boar hunting. (Getty Images)
Police said, the bag contained explosives used for wild boar hunting. (Getty Images)

The incident created panic among nearby people while some of them rushed the victim, Anthony D. Souza, to Shiralakoppa Government Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

“A couple came to my shop, purchased two bedsheets for 800. They said, they will collect the items after returning from nearby Shanty Market. Later, they returned with two others and placed two additional small bags at my shop. They requested me to keep the bags for a while. I was unaware of the contents of these bags. After some time, one of the bags exploded,” Anthony told a police team.

Based on the complaint, Shiralakoppa police have booked an FIR against Umesh and his wife Roopa who left the bags with the shopkeeper.

Police said, the bag contained explosives used for wild boar hunting.

“The explosion occurred around 12.20pm. The bags contained materials commonly used for hunting wild boars. The injuries sustained were minor, and the victim is currently receiving treatment at a government medical hospital. There is no cause for alarm,” said GK Mithun Kumar, superintendent of police (SP) of Shivamogga district.

Police have formed teams to track down the couple and gather more information regarding the incident.

