Karnataka: Gadkari lays foundation for five highways

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari who laid foundation for five national highway projects here said he has set a goal of transforming the surface transport landscape on lines with the United States of America.

The five projects are: Belagavi-Sankeshwar bypass, Sankeshwar bypass up to Maharashtra border, Chorla-Jamboki-Belagavi, Vijayapura-Muragundi (NH 548B) and Siddapura-Vijayapura (NH 561A).

“I have set a target of developing the road network on par with America by 2024. All kinds of developmental activities depend on road connectivity. Hence, the government has decided to strengthen the road network in the country,” Gadkari said while laying foundation for 238 km long five highways worth ₹3,972 crore.

Stating that these highway corridor projects will spur economic growth and interstate economic activities, Gadkari said express corridor will be built in many places in the country which will benefit the economic growth and reduce fuel cost.

He further said that impetus will also given for green vehicles to reduce pollution in the country. Speaking about Karnataka, the Union Minister said under the Bharat Mala-2 project, many regions of Karnataka will be included. Gadkari asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was present on the dais, to speed up acquisition of land to take up new projects.

He said the new road projects will be completed in scheduled time provided the state government provides land. The minister also told the gathering that express highways will be developed between Bengaluru and Chennai, which will help cover the distance in just two hours. In the same manner, a project to connect Surat in Gujarat to Chennai is being taken up with setting up a logistic park, he said. Information technology hub between Bengaluru to Tamil Nadu can be established along the highways, which will provide employment and increase economy of the country, the minister explained.

He also said that impetus will be given to reduce the travel length between Pune to Bengaluru by 100 km. Water conservation along the highway under the Jalshankti programme is also part of the project, Gadakari said. Advising the Karnataka government to resolve water-related disputes soon, Gadkari recalled that as a water resources minister earlier he had resolved 12 disputes out of 20 projects. It was unfortunate that the Karnataka dispute on Almatti could not be resolved, he noted. Replying to a demand of waiver of toll on agriculture products on highways he said the issue will be looked into.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said Jal Shakti (Hydro Power) project to produce electricity from water flowing along the National Highways would be implemented along the National Highway from Kittur to Belagavi that reaches up to the Maharashtra border. It would be implemented all over the state in the coming days, Bommai said. The project envisages to tap the rain water along the National Highways by channelising the water and building small water bodies to generate power, the Chief Minister explained.

Stating that a new dimension for development would be added by implementing Jal Shakti project along all the highways in the state, the Chief Minister requested Gadkari for speedy completion of Ring Road in Belagavi and other cities of the state. Bommai assured Gadkari that the State government would provide GST exemption for development of highways, ring roads and acquisition of lands for the projects. Bommai hailed Gadkari for drawing a novel project linking the pilgrim centres of Maharashtra including Pandharpur and Shirdi with pilgrim centres of Karnataka like Badami and Pattadakal.

