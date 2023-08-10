Karnataka:Probe confirms presence of bacteria in water, say Officials

The chemical analysis report in connection with the water contamination case that led to six deaths and hospitalisation of 214 people in Chitradurga’s Kavadigarahatti area has found the presence of Vibrio cholerae bacteria, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

“The chemical analysis report confirmed the presence of Vibrio cholerae bacteria in the contaminated water samples.This resulted in vomiting and diarrhoea among those affected. No poisonous content was found,” a health department official Thirumalesh said.

Last week, the FSL report had also said that “no poisonous content” was found in the samples. According to the report, Vibrio cholera species of bacteria was found in the culture. The analysis of samples collected from the three deceased also revealed that the water supplied between July 30 and August 1 was “unfit for consumption.”

The water contamination cases in Kavadigarahatti had gone up to 214 since August 1, officials said, adding that 47 people were discharged on Tuesday.

Since the first case was reported on August 1, five deaths were reported. The deceased were identified as Parvathamma (75), Rudrappa (50), Manjula(23), Raghu (27) and Praveen (28).

According to officials, there are 735 houses in Kavadigarahatti and 220 houses were supplied with contaminated water. Following the incident, the water supplied by the city municipality was stopped and alternate arrangements were made.The health department had also taken door-to-door survey in other residential areas of the city. Additionally, Asha workers were appointed to go to the houses of the victims regularly to inquire about their health, according to officials. Meanwhile, Karnataka Lokayukta summoned top government officials on August 24 in connection with the case. Urban development department secretary from Bengaluru, Chitradurga district commissioner, Chitradurga municipality administrative director, district health officer, municipality commissioner, AEE (assistant executive engineer) and health inspectors have been summoned.

Expressing concern over the deaths, Lokayukta justice BS Patil said that a suo motu case has already been registered in connection with the incident. He has also sought a report from the concerned officials.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe into the incident and directed the district authorities to initiate stern action against the officers found guilty. The authorities have sent a report recommending suspension of AEE R Manjunath Giraddi and JE (junior engineer) SR Kiran Kumar, attached to Chitradurga municipality. Valve operator Prakash was also suspended by the district commissioner.