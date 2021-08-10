Karnataka’s BJP govt moves forward with NEP implementation despite opposition

Bengaluru The Karnataka government on Monday said that the admission module under National Education Policy (NEP) will be launched on August 23 through the Unified University & College Management System.

Dr.C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, the minister of higher education, said that he held a meeting with vice-chancellors of various universities with regard to preparation of a curriculum as per NEP. “ All the institutions including private, aided, and government colleges will be able to make use of the admission module that will be launched,” he said.

He added that all the information regarding major subjects, minor subjects, core electives, open electives, vocational training among others will be provided in this module.

“In all 32 subject-wise and faculty-wise committees have been constituted to prepare the curriculum as per the NEP principles. For the current year, the curriculum has to be prepared for 1st year of degree courses and 1st year of post-graduation courses before the commencement of classes by the 1st week of October,” he added.

Karnataka wants to be the first to implement the contentious NEP, promoted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government in July 2020 despite objection from the opposition parties and other activists.

“The Central government has set a time limit of 15 years for the complete implementation of NEP. However, it has been decided in the meeting to completely implement it within 10 years in the state,” Naryana said.

He said that the NEP will bring in flexibility in learning and teaching process by eliminating the rigidities and it will allow students to design their own courses based on their interest. “Further, it will also provide scope for blended learning by allowing the use of online content. This policy focuses on conceptual learning, critical thinking, and analytical thinking rather than rote learning,” he said.

There are fears that the NEP will continue to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states as the BJP believes in a common unifying language that threatens the diversity of the country.

“The regional languages including Kannada will be strengthened by adopting this policy. For instance, in Karnataka, earlier, learning in degree courses was not mandatory. However, under this policy, learning Kannada is mandatory, and in addition to this students will have to learn one more language of their choice in the first two years of degree courses,” Narayana said.