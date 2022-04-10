Karnataka’s Kolar tense after stone pelting on procession

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Karnataka’s Kolar district till Monday after stone pelting at a religious procession triggered violence in Mulbagal town on Friday night, according to police, which has detained nine people in connection with the case.

The incident took place around 6.50pm on Friday when Sri Rama Shobha Yatre, an annual procession organised on the eve of Ram Navmi, was passing through Mulbagal’s Jahangir Mohalla. Some miscreants started pelting stones at the procession and the participants retaliated, triggering clashes, police said.

In the commotion that followed, two cars were set on fire while a shop was vandalised, and police had to resort to a baton charge to disperse the mob.

Three cases have been registered in connection with the incident, according to D Devaraj, Kolar’s superintendent of police.

“The procession was supposed to end around 5.30pm, but since a Swamiji was delayed and some other issues, the yatra went late into the evening. Around 6.50pm, as the yatra was in the progress, there was a power cut. Some miscreants pelted stones at the participants and they retaliated,” he said.

“As the situation was getting out of control, police resorted to a lathi charge and the crowd was dispersed. But while going away from the location, the mob set two cars on fire.”

Later, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the area.

“We have taken nine people into custody and we are questioning them. We have seized around 30 motorcycles, which will be used to identify those who were present at the location. The CCTV footage from the location is available. Our officers are going through it, we will be able to identify the suspects using this footage,” he added.

Police personnel were deployed in the area for Friday’s procession. “As there was the disruption in the electricity supply, some miscreants may have taken advantage of the situation. We are looking into how this power cut happened and why it lasted for that long,” Devraj said.

Responding to the incident, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra said he has sought “a detailed inquiry” into the incident. “The investigation is underway,” Jnanendra said. “Police are investigating the case.”