Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Karnataka's Namma Metro Train Services to be available on all days from Monday
india news

Karnataka's Namma Metro Train Services to be available on all days from Monday

The government has requested the commuters to follow Covid appropriate behaviour of wearing of mask, social distancing and hand hygiene and cooperate with the staff of Bengaluru Metro in the fight against the spread of Covid.
ANI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Karnataka has 48,116 active Covid-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.(PTI Photo)

The Namma Metro Train Services of Karnataka will be available from 7am to 8pm on all days from July 5, as per the Karnataka government's latest order.

"The metro will operate at a frequency of 5 mins to 15 mins during peak and non-peak hours fromMonday to Friday and with increased/decreased frequency on Saturday, Sunday and General Holidays depending on the patronage," the government said.

The government has requested the commuters to follow Covid appropriate behaviour of wearing of mask, social distancing and hand hygiene and cooperate with the staff of Bengaluru Metro in the fight against the spread of Covid.

Karnataka has 48,116 active Covid-19 cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka metro stations
TRENDING NEWS

Astronaut posts pics of iconic places in London taken from space

Seven-foot-long python rescued in Odisha, released later

Cop carries elderly man on his back uphill to help him reach vaccination centre

Little girl falls down during roller-skating race, watch what she does next
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP