The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government and temple authorities over the failure to implement its November 20 order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed stone pillar or ‘Deepathoon’ on Thiruparankundram hill.

The Court ordered the lighting of a ceremonial lamp atop the disputed pillar once again on Saturday, November 24. (ANI Video Grab) more less

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In its order, the top court questioned the conduct of executive authorities and flagged possible political interference in the implementation of its order.

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“The chain of events that has unfolded in the instant case would indicate that the executive authorities seem to have acted at the dictates of their political bosses. The same has to be unearthed not only to save the dignity of this Court but also to maintain purity in the administration of justice." a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi said, according to LiveLaw.

Deep Dive What did the Supreme Court order regarding the Karthigai Deepam lamp at Deepathoon? The Court directed that the ceremonial lamp be lit atop the disputed Deepathoon on Thiruparankundram hill. It said the order bound the State, its officials and the temple authorities unless the Court changed it. Why did the Supreme Court issue contempt notices to Tamil Nadu officials? The Court said the authorities had prima facie wilfully disobeyed its direction to light the lamp at Deepathoon. It also questioned whether officials had acted under political influence and directed the Chief Secretary to provide details of communications between officials. What action did the Supreme Court take after the Deepathoon order was not implemented? The Court issued contempt notices to senior Tamil Nadu officials and temple authorities, suspended the temple’s board of trustees, and appointed former Madras High Court judges as receivers. It also directed the Chief Secretary to appear and file an affidavit.

The SC bench observed that the conduct of officials prima facie revealed a state of “administrative chaos” in Tamil Nadu, or “at least” specifically in the Madurai district, Bar and Bench reported.

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The Court ordered the lighting of a ceremonial lamp atop the disputed pillar once again on Saturday, November 28, and issued contempt notice to Tamil Nadu's top officials, including the chief secretary, the director general of police (DGP), HR&CE department secretary, HR&CE commissioner, Madurai district collector, Madurai superintendent of police, temple CEO, and the chairperson and trustees of the temple board of trustees.

The bench has directed the chief secretary to appear before it on December 15 and file an affidavit detailing communications between officials in connection with implementation of the order. The bench also suspended the temple's board of trustees and appointed former Madras high court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban as receivers to oversee its administration.

‘Cannot sit in silos when court orders are flouted’

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The Supreme Court, emphasising that the judiciary cannot remain silent when its orders are allegedly violated, invoked its powers under Article 129 of the Constitution.

“Therefore, when an order of this Court is flouted, we cannot sit in silos. This Court, being a court of record under Article 129 of the Constitution of India, holds sufficient power to bring to justice when an infraction of the majesty of law occurs,” the bench said, according to Bar and Bench.

It added that the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, was enacted “to instill confidence in the people of this country by imbibing a promise that the administration of justice will not bow down to any authority whatsoever.”

‘Order of this Court not an invitation to negotiate’

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The bench made it clear that judicial orders are binding on all authorities and cannot be treated as open to negotiation by officials or statutory institutions.

“An order of this Court is not an invitation to negotiate. It binds the State, its officers and every statutory or religious institution functioning under the State's law until this Court itself modifies it,” the bench said.

‘Time has come to deal with such situations with an iron hand’

The SC bench warned that failure to comply with judicial directions could lead to constitutional chaos.

“Time has come to deal with such situations with an iron hand, as otherwise it will lead to constitutional chaos,” the Court said.

Also Read | TVK committed ‘biggest constitutional affront’, says BJP amid Deepam row; Congress hits back

‘Brazen and wilful disobedience’

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Finding a prima facie case of contempt, the SC said the conduct of the authorities appeared to show deliberate defiance of its directions.

“The conduct alleged, as borne out by the record, would prima facie disclose a brazen and wilful disobedience of this Court's order, a flagrant disregard of the undertaking given before the High Court and a calculated affront to the authority of both constitutional courts,”Bar and Bench cited the Court as saying.

‘Any attempt to dilute stream of justice will not be tolerated’

Reiterating that no individual, irrespective of their position, could undermine the authority of the judiciary, the bench issued a stern warning against attempts to interfere with the administration of justice.

“Any attempt to pollute the stream of justice by any person, howsoever high he may be, would not be tolerated. This is the message which we intend to convey in this order,” the SC bench said.

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