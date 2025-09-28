Karur stampede: Tamil Nadu minister breaks down after seeing dead bodies

Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi broke down after seeing the dead bodies of those killed in Karur stampede on Saturday evening. Forty people have died and 67 others were injured in the crush that took place at actor-politician Vijay's rally. Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi seen crying in the video,

School education minister, who is from the nearby Tiruchirappalli district, was in Karur taking stalk of the situation when he broke down.

Seventeen women, 13 men and 9 children died in the stampede at Vijay's TVK rally. Post-mortem had been completed for 30 and their bodies handed over to their families.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed sadness over the incident and announced to setup an inquiry commission led by retired high court justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the crush. He also announced a relief of ₹10 lakh for the kin of deceased and ₹1 lakh for the injured.

Vijay also announced an ex-gratia of ₹20 lakh for the kin of the deceased in Karur stampede and a relief of ₹2 lakh for those injured.

Terming it an “irreparable loss”, Vijay said, “The faces of all of you whom I have met keep flashing through my mind. The more I think of my loved ones who show affection and care, the more my heart slips further from its place."

PM Modi also announced a relief of ₹2 lakh for the families of stampede victims.

Earlier, the police said that Vijay arrived at 7.30pm for they rally that was set to start at 3pm on Saturday. People had been waiting since 11am and the crowd kept surging. Vijay;s TVK party had booked the venue anticipating a crowd of 10,000 people, but three times more people arrived, according to the police.