Video | 100-hectare Kashi tent city ready to host tourists from across the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Kashi tent city built on the banks of river Ganga and flagged off MV Ganga Vilas, the longest river cruise ship, virtually.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: MV Ganga Vilas cruise flagged off: ₹20 lakh for full trip; how to book tickets

The tent city, developed on the lines of Rann of Kutch tent city, will cater to the increased tourist influx and bring much relief to the tourists who often find it difficult to get a hotel room during the peak season like Dev Deepawali and Mahashivratri.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video on Twitter featuring glimpses of the tent city. While sharing the video, he said, “A glimpse of the beautiful tent city in Benaras, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. It will give a major boost to tourism in Kashi, which is frequented by travellers across the world, to experience its rich cultural heritage steeped in spirituality…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kashi tent city is established on a 100-hectare area opposite the Ganga ghats in Varanasi towards Ramnagar. It can accommodate 200 people at a time and features broadly three Swiss cottage categories—Ganga Darshan Villas, premium tents and super deluxe tents, a Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The facilities in these tents will include king-size beds, a hall, a sofa set, dining table, study table with lamp, and dressing table.

Read here: Akhilesh attacks BJP over Ganga cruise, says GIS an ‘election stunt’

Moreover, these tents will also be equipped with a mini fridge, TV, geyser, room heater, closet, and safety lockers, as per the report by ANI.

The tourists accommodating in the tents will be able to witness the morning Ganga aarti as well.

The prices for premium tents and Super Deluxe tents, both measuring 500 square feet, are ₹14,000 and ₹12,000 respectively.

Bookings for the tent city will open for tourists from 14 January, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the VDA official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varanasi has witnessed a surge in inbound tourist numbers largely after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. As per the Uttar Pradesh government records, over 70 million tourists visited Varanasi in 2022.