‘Tented city’ in the works to accommodate more Kashi visitors

Soon, people visiting Varanasi for Dev Deepawali or on other occasions will no longer confront ‘no-occupancy’ of rooms at hotels and guest houses as the district administration is mulling a grand ‘tented city’ on the banks of the Ganga. Officials say the project may be completed by the end of the current financial year.

“We are planning to develop a tented city on the banks of the Ganga. Off late, Kashi has witnessed a surge in tourist influx that has resulted in a shortage of accommodation facilities at hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, especially during peak seasons. In such a situation, the tented city can prove to be a boon as it may also help to boost tourism here,” said divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, adding Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) would be developing the project.

Initially, the ‘tented city’ was planned to be built before this year’s Dev Deepawali. However, floods and other technical issues delayed the project, VDA officials said.

Two agencies—Praveg Communications India Limited and Lallooji & Sons (an Ahmedabad-based agency)—were given the contract for the tented city scheduled to come up on the banks of the Ganga opposite Assi Ghat, the officials added.

While sharing its blueprint, officials said the ‘tented city’ would come up in an area of 100 hectares, and would be equipped with ‘Swiss cottages’ of three categories—Ganga Darshan Villas, premium tents and super-deluxe tents. Among all, Ganga Darshan Villas will be the grandest covering 900 square feet. They will be river-facing air-conditioned living facilities with a king-sized bed, a hall, a plunge pool, a Rajwadi sofa set, a dining table and other facilities. For one night and two days at one such villa, visitors will be charged ₹20,000 per person. To book the premium and super-deluxe tents, both of which will have an area of 500 square feet, visitors will be charged ₹14,000 and ₹12,000 per person, respectively.