MV Ganga Vilas cruise flagged off: 20 lakh for full trip; how to book tickets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas which offers a 51-day trip from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh covering a 3,200 km distance.

MV Ganga Vilas cruise ticket price

The ticket price for this luxurious cruise per day will be around ₹25,000 to ₹50,000. The total cost for the entire trip will be around ₹20 lakh for each passenger. The ship has the capacity of carrying 36 passengers.

MV Ganga Vilas ticket: How to book

The international cruise is being offered by Antara Luxury River Cruises. Tickets can be booked from their website. Now the bookings are not open as the ongoing voyage has been booked by a Switzerland company. The next voyage is likely to be held in September for which booking will open.

MV Ganga Vilas will cover 50 tourist destinations: Check the full route

The cruise will cover 50 tourist destinations including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Shahiganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam. The cruise will start from Varanasi, and then travel to Patna, Sahibganj, Kolkata, Dhaka, Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

