Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration LIVE: 12 CMs, 9 Dy CMs to attend event
In a few hours from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which was constructed at a cost of ₹339 crore.
The inauguration of the corridor comes just months ahead of the high-stakes assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming to retain its rule for a second consecutive time.
According to Adityanath, the inauguration of the corridor will be an unprecedented creation of history in Varanasi.
“Which could not be done in 1000 years of history, respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done it. He has restored Hindu self-respect by staring at the wait for salvation for 400 years,” the UP CM tweeted on Monday.
Meanwhile, the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh has stepped up its attack on the state government by alleging that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was approved during its tenure.
“Chronology of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor; Crores were allocated in the SP government. Acquisition of buildings for the corridor started in the SP government. Honorarium fixed for temple workers,” SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Sunday.
Mon, 13 Dec 2021 09:51 AM
12 CMs, 9 deputy CMs to attend inauguration event
Chief ministers of 12 states and deputy chief ministers of nine states will attend the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration on Monday.
Chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be present in Varanasi for the event.
Mon, 13 Dec 2021 09:27 AM
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration, meet with CMs: PM Modi's Varanasi sked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday started a two-day visit to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, to inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and hold meetings with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. Read more
Mon, 13 Dec 2021 09:12 AM
'Rejuvenation of Indian pride': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth said on Monday that the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is a rejuvenation of Indian pride.
“After 400 years, 'Kashi Vishwanath Dham' has been revived, thanks to Hon. PM Modi Ji's resolve. Generations will now bow to this achievement,” Yogi tweeted.
Mon, 13 Dec 2021 09:08 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate phase-1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Prime Minster Narendra Modi will visit the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi at around 1pm, after which he will inaugurate phase-1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham.