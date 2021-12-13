Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration LIVE: 12 CMs, 9 Dy CMs to attend event

In a few hours from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which was constructed at a cost of ₹339 crore.

The inauguration of the corridor comes just months ahead of the high-stakes assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is aiming to retain its rule for a second consecutive time.

According to Adityanath, the inauguration of the corridor will be an unprecedented creation of history in Varanasi.

“Which could not be done in 1000 years of history, respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done it. He has restored Hindu self-respect by staring at the wait for salvation for 400 years,” the UP CM tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile, the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh has stepped up its attack on the state government by alleging that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was approved during its tenure.

“Chronology of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor; Crores were allocated in the SP government. Acquisition of buildings for the corridor started in the SP government. Honorarium fixed for temple workers,” SP president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted on Sunday.