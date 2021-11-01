Kashmir bracing for further dip in temperatures, mild spell of wet weather

The Kashmir region is bracing for a further fall in temperatures and another mild spell of wet weather as the met department predicted light snow and rains this week.

Meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said two mild western disturbances and winds from Mediterranean were expected to hit the region between November 2 and 5.

“Their impact won’t be much. [Between] November 2 and 5, there are chances of scattered rains at isolated places. Mostly, the sky will be overcast,” Mir said.

Met department director MeT Sonam Lotus on Sunday afternoon said that the weather in Jammu and Kashmir is most likely to remain cloudy from November 2 to 6. “Light rain and snow are likely at scattered places during the period,” he said.

Mir said that there will be a fall in day temperatures. “Day temperatures may go down and hover at around 16-17 degrees Celsius, while there will be some increase in night temperatures,” he said.

Srinagar recorded a maximum day temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while it was 4.4 degrees Celsius during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Jammu recorded 28.1 degrees Celsius as its maximum temperature on Sunday, and a low of 14.9 degrees Celsius during the night.