Kashmir fraudster posing as PMO official, army doctor held in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A 37-year-old man from Kashmir, who variously called himself a neurologist, an army doctor, an official in the Prime Minister’s office and a close associate of some high-ranking National Investigation Agency officials, was arrested by special task force officers from Jajpur district on Saturday.

Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, alias Ishaan Bukhari, aka Dr Ishaan Bukhari, is a resident of Kupwara in Kashmir

“He was wanted by Kashmir police in relation to a case of cheating and forgery and one non-bailable warrant is pending against him,” said Jai Narayan Pankaj, inspector general of police.

Police have seized several forged documents, and multiple ID, Aadhaar and debit cards from him. Four mobile phones seized from the accused will be sent for examination to collect information about chats and links, police said.

Bukhari married 6-7 girls from various parts of India, including Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, police said. He was also active on various websites and was in romantic relationships with many girls while impersonating a doctor with international degrees.

The accused had some links with anti-national elements, but his exact role needs a detailed investigation. “We have ample evidence against the accused being a fraudster. It is too early to say anything regarding his involvement in terror plots, but he had some links with Pakistan and it will be verified. We cannot rule out that he was a Pakistani spy. But as of now, we do not have much evidence. However, we are in touch with the NIA,” Pankaj said.

