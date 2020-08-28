Kashmir highway remains closed for 4th day, multiple landslides in Ramban district

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:49 IST

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the all-weather surface link with Kashmir, remained snapped for the fourth straight day on Friday due to landslides in Panthial, Mompassi, Digdol, Cafeteria Morh, Battery Chashma and Marog in Ramban district.

SSP national Highway J S Johar said, “The highway is still closed due to landslides at multiple places, like Mompassi, Panthial, Dalwas, Marog, Digdol and Monkey Morh in Ramban district. The weather is still inclement.”

A local from Ramban said that Cafeteria Morh saw a massive landslide; around 500 meters of the road has been occupied by the debris. Incessant rains have rendered machines defunct so they could not clear the debris due to mud and slush on the affected stretches in the district.

“The intensity of rains has now reduced to a drizzle. Around 300 vehicles are stranded in Ramban district,” he said.

An official said that over 2,000 vehicles remained stranded at various places at Qazigund, Chenani, Udhampur and Nagrota.

The men and machines of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are on standby but rains are hampering the restoration work, he added.

Light to moderate rains also lashed the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, south of Pir Panjal on Friday morning.

Poonch SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “Police and the army successfully accomplished a rescue operation this morning and saved four lives. These four people were trapped in flooded Suran river in Salotri area of Poonch.”

The Jammu-Poonch highway, however, remains open for traffic.

Poonch deputy magistrate Rahul Yadav said, Mughal road has not been opened for all traffic. “Mughal road is allowed only for downward movement of fruit trucks, empty oil tankers from Kashmir Valley to Jammu. No other movement is allowed via Mughal road”, Yadav said.

Similar reports of light to moderate rains also poured in from the Doda region comprising Kishtwar and Bhaderwah. Paddar-Kishtwar highway has also been blocked by a massive landslide at Naigad near Padiyarna.

India Meteorological department (IMD) director Sonam Lotus said the present weather system will start improving from Friday afternoon.