Shocker from Kashmir: Jilted lover chops off woman’s body, dumps pieces at several places

In yet another gruesome murder case, the police in central Kashmir have arrested a man for allegedly killing a young woman and then chopping her body into multiple pieces before dumping them at multiple places in Budgam district.

Shabir Ahmad, 45, was arrested on Saturday.(File)

Initial reports suggest that the 30-year-old woman, who was pursuing bachelor's in education, had gone missing since March 7. The police had taken Shabir Ahmad, reportedly a carpenter, into their custody on March 8 based on the woman's call details, but he confessed to the crime on Saturday, the police said.

Ahmad, 45, was taken into police custody after her family filed a missing complaint. Ahmad is married and a resident of Ompora area in Budgam district.

While the police were yet to reveal the motive of the murder, the woman's relatives alleged that the man had earlier approached her family for marriage but the woman had turned down his proposal

“The woman was missing from her home for the last four days. The accused revealed that he murdered the woman and cut her body into pieces and disposed of them at different places, including Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden, where from the victim’s head and other parts of the body were recovered on Saturday night… The accused has been arrested, all the body parts were recovered from locations including her head from his home and further investigation is going on,” police told a news agency.

The woman's family claimed that Ahmad had been visiting her house for some tiles-related work.

“I think, the man killed her for his lust,” said a cousin of the woman. He said the after victim rejected his marriage proposal, Ahmad used to say that he had lost his respect.

The incident is a re-run of Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi where the 27-year-old lady was strangled by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala. He then cut her body into 35 pieces and stored it in a 300-litre refrigerator before disposing of the remains in a Delhi forest.

In a similar incident, Sahil Gehlot allegedly killed his secretly married wife Nikki Yadav and stuffed her body into a fridge.

