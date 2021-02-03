Kashmir receives another spell of snowfall, cloudy weather to last till tomorrow

Kashmir received another spell of light snowfall that led to a slight improvement in the temperatures with the mercury settling at a minimum of 0.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, the India Meteorological Department said. On Sunday, Srinagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 8.8 degrees Celsius since January 1991.

Meteorologist Sonam Lotus said cloudy weather was forecast until Thursday with the possibility of light snowfall at isolated places in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The ski-resort town of Gulmarg was the coldest in Kashmir, where the mercury plunged to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pahalgam with minus 3.9 degrees.