Kashmir seals off areas, cuts internet, shuts schools for 2 days after protests over Khamenei killing

Authorities across Kashmir have imposed sweeping restrictions on movement, gatherings and internet services on Monday after large-scale protests erupted over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike. Jammu and Kashmir: Schools are closed, and a heavy security presence has been instilled to prevent further unrest. (REUTERS)

Protests had earlier broken out in Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama. Demonstrators were seen beating their chests and raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. Kashmir has an estimated 15 lakh Shias.

Lal Chowk sealed, security tightened The iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar was completely sealed with barricades and concertina wire, with a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces, including the CRPF, to prevent fresh protests. Officials said similar restrictions were enforced at key intersections across the city and in Shia-dominated areas of other districts, news agency PTI reported. The restrictions, officials said, were imposed as a precautionary step to maintain law and order.

Internet cut, media urged to be cautious Mobile internet speeds were curtailed across all networks in the Valley, with officials confirming that this was done to prevent the spread of rumours and mobilisation through social media.

Kashmir Police also issued an advisory asking media organisations to exercise restraint. "Please refrain from publishing unverified information, speculation, or rumours; ensure that all reports are confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination; and avoid sensational headlines that may create unnecessary panic," the advisory said, as accessed by PTI.

The curbs followed a one-day strike call by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who appealed for peaceful observance, saying, “We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness.”

The shutdown call received support from several political parties, including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who described the day as one of mourning and solidarity, as per the report.

Schools shut, security review held All educational institutions, including private schools, were ordered shut for two days, and examinations were cancelled as a precaution. Barbed wire was placed on several roads and highways, and Lal Chowk, where hundreds protested on Monday, remained fully closed on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the situation and review ongoing measures.

(With inputs from PTI, HT correspondent)