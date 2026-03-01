Protest in Lucknow over Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing in Iran

A large number of people on Sunday took to the streets near Rumi Gate in Old Lucknow, carrying black flags and shouting slogans against Israel and the US following news of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel air strikes. People from the Muslim community condemn the US-Israel air strikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (HT Photo/Deepak Gupta)

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad announced three days of mourning for the demise of Iran’s Supreme leader and asked people to hoist black flags atop their houses and keep their shops shut. A condolence meeting has also been called for 8 pm at Chota Imambada, and a candle march will be taken out after the prayers.

Shia personal law board secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas condemned the air strikes. “A major protest will be held this evening at Chota Imambara against Israel and the US. We all stand firmly with Iran. The Shia Personal Law Board has announced a three-day mourning. I request people to wear black clothes and recite Fatiha for Khamenei Sahab,” he said.

Islamic Centre of India chairperson Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali also condemned the air strikes.

“We strongly condemn the attack on Iran by Israel and the US. This attack defies all international laws. Everyone knows Iran is an independent and sovereign country, yet such an attack was carried out, and a school was targeted. We condemn the death of Ali Khamenei Sahab and appeal to stakeholders to raise their voices and stop this attack immediately. We also urge all Muslims to maintain peace and brotherhood at this moment,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed.