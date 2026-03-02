Protests in Kashmir, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Hyderabad over Khamenei's killing

Thousands of Shia Muslims on Sunday took to streets across Kashmir, Lucknow, Bhopal and Hyderabad to protest against the killing of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after strikes by the United States and Israel. Protesters holding red, black, and yellow flags converged on the main square of Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

Iranian media also reported the deaths of his daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter.

The Ayatollah was revered by Shia Muslims across the world.

In Kashmir, protesters mourning the death of the religious leader filled the streets of in capital Srinagar and areas in Budgam and Bandipora.

Protesters holding red, black, and yellow flags converged on the main square of Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar. The protesters carrying pictures of Khamenei along with flags of Iran climbed the clock tower in Lal Chowk. Some sang eulogies in the praise of Khamenei as several others wept.

“We have become orphans today. Our beloved religious leader was killed by the tyrants of the time. He has become a martyr today,” said Amir Hussain, a protester who had marched from Lal Bazar early morning to reach the city centre.

“This is not the death of leadership of a particular community but it is the martyrdom of a person who was loved by a large part of Muslim world,” another protester said.

There was a large deployment of security forces across the city and many roads were closed for traffic movement by the police owing to the protests. A police officer said the protests were peaceful and there was no untoward incident, the officer said.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha held a security review meeting and urged all communities to uphold peace. “Peace is our collective responsibility and all communities must uphold it,” Sinha said.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah said that he was deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest,” he said.

Scores of mourners, largely from the Shia Muslim community, took to the streets across Ladakh on Sunday to protest the killing of Iran’s Supreme leader.

Dressed predominantly in black and carrying portraits of the slain leader, men and women marched through major towns, including Leh and Kargil, raising slogans against the United States and Israel.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in the old quarters of Lucknow, which has a sizeable Shia population.

Carrying pictures of Khamenei and black flags in protest against Israel and the United States, people gathered at Lucknow’s historic Rumi Gate.

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad announced three days of mourning and appealed to people to place black flags atop their houses and keep their shops shut. A condolence meeting was also held at the Chota Imambada, a centre of Shias in the city.

In Aligarh, a large number of people gathered near the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and held a demonstration against the attack on Khamenei.

Police officers said the gatherings were peaceful with no untoward incidents reported from anywhere in Uttar Pradesh.

A protest rally was also taken out in he Purani Haveli area of Hyderabad with people clad in black condemning the joint US-Israel strike on Iran.

The protesters raised slogans against the US and Israel. The rally was organised under the aegis of Tanzeem-e-Jafferi, a Shia religious organisation.