Ajmer's Shia community holds condolence meetings over Khamenei's killing

The Shia community in Ajmer on Sunday announced a three-day mourning over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in US-Israel attack. Condolence meetings were also organised at Dargah in Dorai and Taragarh in Ajmer, where members of the community offered prayers and expressed grief over the incident. (ANI file photo)

The announcement was made by Syed Asif Ali, a community leader, who appealed to members of the Shia community to observe mourning and refrain from celebrations during the period.

Meanwhile, several devotees from Jodhpur are stranded in Dubai after their return flights were cancelled following attacks near Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The devotees had travelled to Dubai to attend a religious 'katha' by Saint Amritram Maharaj from Bada Ramdwara, Soorsagar in Jodhpur.

It was held from February 24 to 28.

The group reached airport on Saturday for their scheduled return to India but were informed that their flight had been cancelled.

In a video message issued from Dubai, Amritram Maharaj said they had travelled for a spiritual tour and were scheduled to return on Saturday night.

"However, flights were cancelled due to the attacks near Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and we are stranded," he said.

Maharaj said members of the Maheshwari community in Dubai were extending assistance to the stranded devotees, but hotel prices have increased following the developments.

He appealed to the government of India to make arrangements for their early return.