Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kathmandu-Istanbul Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata

    The flight, Turkish 727, landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at around 2.49 pm.

    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 4:36 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A Turkish Airlines flight travelling from Kathmandu to Istanbul made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday.

    The plane, which had 236 passengers on board, is currently at the Kolkata airport. (X/ @ANI)
    The plane, which had 236 passengers on board, is currently at the Kolkata airport. (X/ @ANI)

    The flight, Turkish 727, landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport at around 2.49 pm, after the pilot informed the Kolkata ATC about a possible fire on the right engine of the aircraft.

    The plane, which had 236 passengers on board, is currently at the Kolkata airport and is undergoing an inspection, according to the NSCBI airport director.

    The incident also promoted an emergency at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, after the aircraft caught fire in the right engine immediately after takeoff, ANI news agency cited officials as saying.

    “The Turkish Airlines with flight number 'THY-727' caught fire within four minutes of the take off, the right engine caught fire. The flight took off at 1:28 PM (Local Time),” Teknath Sitaula, General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport told ANI.

    After the engine caught fire, the pilot diverted the aircraft west of Kathmandu and shut down the right engine, holding the aircraft for about 10 minutes, the official said.

    “The pilot informed the Kathmandu tower and continued flying on a single engine, holding the aircraft for some time over the Dharke area of Dhading district, to assess the situation,” Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), told The Kathmandu Post.

    After checks, the crew concluded that the aircraft was not safe for a long-haul flight. While they had the option to return to Kathmandu or Bhairahawa, the pilots decided to not take any risk and diverted the flight to Kolkata, The Kathmandu Post reported.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest India US Trade Deal, MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today Live, Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup
    News/India News/Kathmandu-Istanbul Turkish Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Kolkata
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes