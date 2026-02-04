Kathmandu-Istanbul Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata

A Turkish Airlines flight travelling from Kathmandu to Istanbul made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday. The plane, which had 236 passengers on board, is currently at the Kolkata airport. (X/ @ANI)

The flight, Turkish 727, landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport at around 2.49 pm, after the pilot informed the Kolkata ATC about a possible fire on the right engine of the aircraft.

The plane, which had 236 passengers on board, is currently at the Kolkata airport and is undergoing an inspection, according to the NSCBI airport director.

The incident also promoted an emergency at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, after the aircraft caught fire in the right engine immediately after takeoff, ANI news agency cited officials as saying.

“The Turkish Airlines with flight number 'THY-727' caught fire within four minutes of the take off, the right engine caught fire. The flight took off at 1:28 PM (Local Time),” Teknath Sitaula, General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport told ANI.

After the engine caught fire, the pilot diverted the aircraft west of Kathmandu and shut down the right engine, holding the aircraft for about 10 minutes, the official said.

“The pilot informed the Kathmandu tower and continued flying on a single engine, holding the aircraft for some time over the Dharke area of Dhading district, to assess the situation,” Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), told The Kathmandu Post.

After checks, the crew concluded that the aircraft was not safe for a long-haul flight. While they had the option to return to Kathmandu or Bhairahawa, the pilots decided to not take any risk and diverted the flight to Kolkata, The Kathmandu Post reported.