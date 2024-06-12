Kathua terror attack: 1 CRPF jawan killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in encounter

A Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF jawan was killed, and two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir that broke out on Tuesday evening. The CRPF jawan, Kabir Dass, was critically injured in a firing by a terrorist holed up in Kathua district's Saida Sukhal village around 3am, officials said, adding the soldier was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel stand near the site of the ongoing encounter between security forces personnel and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, on Wednesday.(PTI)

The officials said the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire to break the security cordon in the village, over 60 kms from Jammu. Terrorists attacked the village near the International Border on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian. During a subsequent search operation, one terrorist was killed, while another was gunned down later on Wednesday as the operation was still underway in the area. The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated from across the border.

Senior police officers led by the additional director general of police (ADGP) are at the scene of the encounter. Police said the area has been cordoned off, and a house-to-house search is underway with the assistance of the CRPF.

About the operation in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village, ADGP (Jammu zone) Anand Jain said, "Two terrorists, who appeared to have freshly infiltrated (from across the border), surfaced in the village around 8pm and asked for water from a household. The people got frightened, and as soon as information was received, a police team rushed to the village."

"One of the terrorists tried to hurl a grenade at the police team and was killed in the exchange of fire, while the second terrorist is reported to be hiding in the village," Jain said, adding an assault rifle and a rucksack were recovered from the slain terrorist whose identity and group affiliation were being ascertained.

The two overnight incidents come just days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge in Reasi, resulting in the death of nine people and injuries to 42 others.

6 security personnel injured in Doda terrorist attack

In Doda, terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla area late on Tuesday night, leading to a fierce gunfight which continued for several hours.

Five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a special police officer were injured and taken to hospital. Additional security personnel have been rushed to the area to intensify the operation against the terrorists.