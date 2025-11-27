'Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri': BJP's fresh dig as Karnataka CM tussle drags on

BJP MP Sambit Patra on Thursday took a veiled swipe at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, claiming Karnataka is witnessing a political tussle resembling a “Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri” contest. BJP's Sambit Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi is “unfit” for political leadership and accused him of making overseas statements that, in his view, harm India’s interests. (ANI/Hindustan Times)

His remarks come amid the ongoing infighting in the Karnataka Congress over the chief minister’s post, with speculation growing after the state government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year tenure on November 20.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi is “unfit” for political leadership and accused him of making overseas statements that, in his view, harm India’s interests. He urged people to remain wary of the Congress, according to ANI.

“INDIA Alliance has now understood that it is not the Midas touch, but the sad touch... Whoever he touches is defeated by the sad touch... What happened in Uttar Pradesh?... What is happening in Bihar?," he said.

"In Karnataka, the game ‘Kaun banega Mukhyamantri’ is going on. Rahul Gandhi is unfit to be a politician. He is fit to inspire against India from foreign soil. There is a need to be cautious of Rahul Gandhi and Congress,” Patra added

What is happening in Karnataka?

The BJP leader’s comments came hours after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would travel to Delhi if asked by the party high command.

"If the High Command asks me and the CM to come to Delhi, we will go," Shivakumar told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

Earlier, he said he had not yet received any such call. "No one has called me (to Delhi) yet. I will be here tomorrow as well. Today, I am going to Mumbai for a private event, and I will be back by tonight," he said.

Siddaramaiah has also stated he would visit Delhi if summoned.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that any decision regarding the state’s leadership would be taken after consultations with central leaders, along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.