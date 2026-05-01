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Kavitha gets EC nod for T’gana Rakshana Sena

Former MP Kavitha's party is now named 'Telangana Rakshana Sena' after ECI approval, differing from her initial 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' announcement.

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:22 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Former Telangana MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s newly-launched political party will be called ‘Telangana Rakshana Sena’, as opposed to the name — ‘Telangana Rashtra Sena’— she announced on April 25 during the party’s launch, according to Election Commission of India (ECI). Notably, the name that Kavitha announced was not among the five names proposed to the ECI seeking approval and registration.

Kavitha gets EC nod for T’gana Rakshana Sena

On Thursday, the Telangana Jagruthi president received a communication from the ECI approving the name of her newly-launched political party as ‘Telangana Rakshana Sena’ (TRS) for registration.

In a letter released by Kavitha’s office, an ECI official asked her to issue public notifications in two national and two local newspapers each, informing about the party name approved by the poll body.

“Those who have any objections to the proposed party name may send their objections in writing to the ECI within 30 days. Final approval of the party’s name will be subject to the decision on the objections, if any, received by the commission. Registration will occur only after submitting the relevant documents to the commission, as per existing guidelines,” an ECI official said.

“In January 2026, following standard ECI protocol, we submitted five name choices, and the Election Commission has officially granted our third choice—the only one with the acronym TRS. Destiny, it seems, has a sense of irony,” Kavitha claimed.

Kavitha, who announced her party’s name and agenda at an event on the city outskirts, sharply attacked the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS, describing her father as a “changed man” who has become “soulless”.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), headed by her father, was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022 following KCR’s ambitious plan to expand the party nationwide.

(With PTI inputs)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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