Kaziranga names newborn elephant calf after Zubeen Garg’s song ‘Mayabini’ to honour late singer

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 02:09 pm IST

Kaziranga National Park’s director said that after the calf was born on Saturday, state’s environment and forests minister Chandra Mohan Patowary decided to name it Mayabini

Silchar: Paying tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, the authorities of Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have named a newly born elephant calf Mayabini, after one of Zubeen’s most popular songs.

This is our way of paying tribute to the late singer, who was a great animal lover and a strong advocate for environmental causes, Kaziranga National Park’s director Sonali Ghosh said. (Sourced)
Kaziranga National Park’s director Sonali Ghosh said that after the calf was born on Saturday, state’s environment and forests minister Chandra Mohan Patowary decided to name it Mayabini.

Zubeen died on September 19 in Singapore, just a day before he was scheduled to perform at NEIF on September 20 — an event aimed at promoting the cultural richness of Northeast India.

“This is our way of paying tribute to the late singer, who was a great animal lover and a strong advocate for environmental causes. The minister named the calf Mayabini, a soulful composition by Zubeen that is loved and celebrated by millions,” Ghosh said.

Sharing the news on X, Patowary wrote: “Heartening news on World Animal Day — Kuwari, the elephant of Kaziranga, has given birth to a healthy female calf! With immense affection and public goodwill, we’ve named her ‘MAYABINI’ — a symbol of new life, hope, and harmony in the wild.”

Kaziranga National Park is home to nearly 2,000 elephants, including those in the adjoining Karbi Anglong Elephant Reserve, according to park authorities.

