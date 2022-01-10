KCR, Left meet leads to talk of realignment of anti-BJP forces

An impromptu meeting held by Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with national leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India in Hyderabad on Saturday led to the talk of realignment of political forces to take on the BJP at the national level.

KCR hosted lunch for CPI (M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura chief minister Manik Sircar, CPI (M) politburo members Ramachandran Pillai, Balakrishnan and others at his Pragathi Bhavan residence.

Later, he held a separate meeting with senior CPI leaders including its national general secretary D Raja, CPI parliamentary party leader and Kerala MP Binay Viswam, Kerala revenue minister Rajan, Telangana CPI general secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and state secretaries Palla Venkat Reddy and Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao.

The CPI (M) leaders were in Hyderabad to attend the three-day meeting of the party’s central committee, while the CPI leaders were there to participate in the All India Youth Federation meetings.

An official release from the chief minister’s office said the national leaders of the Left parties had made a courtesy call to the chief minister and they discussed with KCR various issues including the national political scenario and the development of Telangana.

However, a senior TRS leader familiar with the development said the Left parties had sought the cooperation of the chief minister in consolidation of the anti-BJP forces in the country so as to get rid of the saffron party in the next general elections.

“KCR discussed with them in detail the anti-people policies of the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre, including paddy procurement issue, massive disinvestment in public sector undertakings, usurping of powers of the states which is against the federal spirit, misuse of central agencies to target BJP’s political rivals etc.,” the party leader said.

The inherent weakness of the Congress party in various states and its inability to take on the BJP at the national level also came up for discussion at the meeting of the Left leaders with KCR. “They also discussed the need to consolidate all the like-minded parties to create an anti-BJP platform in the coming days,” the TRS leader said.

While the Kerala chief minister tweeted that it was a fruitful interaction with his Telangana counterpart, CPI national general secretary Raja told reporters on Sunday that it was time all secular parties and organisations come together to resist the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the communal politics of the BJP.

Reacting to the meeting between the TRS chief and the national leaders of the Left parties, BJP state leader Bandi Sanjay said the communists had lost their relevance in the country. “It is ridiculous that KCR, who had once heckled the Left parties, invited them for lunch. The CPI (M) strongly opposed the formation of Telangana and it is unfortunate that the TRS is joining hands with anti-Telangana parties,” he said.

All India Congress Committee spokesman Dasoju Sravan said KCR was luring the Left parties to realise his dream of playing a role in the national politics. “The communists have not been consistent in their stand towards the TRS. They took up agitations against KCR government’s policies and at the same time, supported the TRS in local body election. They should take cognizance of KCR’s covert understanding with the BJP for the last seven years,” Sravan said.

