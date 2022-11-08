KCR’s promise of ‘golden Telangana’ remains a mere slogan, says Rahul

Hyderabad The promise of heralding a “Bangaru Telangana” (golden Telangana) by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government remained unfulfilled, as the people were feeling betrayed and their aspirations crushed, senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Gandhi was addressing a public rally at Menur village of Kamareddy district, on the completion of his 375-km long padayatra in Telangana. He would be entering Maharashtra late in the evening.

“The promise of Golden Telangana remained a mere slogan. The sacrifices made by the people in their fight for resources, water and jobs have been betrayed. The resources of the new state, meant for the people, have instead enriched those in power,” the Congress MP said.

He said during his 15-day long padayatra, he had found that all sections of the people were suffering. Farmers were facing rising costs of inputs, uncertain prices for their produce, and vagaries of nature. “Unfulfilled loan waivers have led to financial distress, and the poorly implemented Dharani revenue portal is causing an alarming loss of land, depriving the poor of their land rights,” he said.

Similarly, small entrepreneurs are shutting shop with no support and a market tilted towards a few large corporates. Irrigation projects are incomplete, draining resources but providing no water.

Youth, despite working very hard, rarely find opportunities that meet their aspirations. The privatisation by the Central government of public sector companies is crushing their job prospects, and are akin to ending reservations by the backdoor, Gandhi said.

He accused the Telangana government of resorting to privatization of schools and depriving the poor of healthcare facilities at affordable prices. “Women are facing rise in crimes due to increased alcoholism. The land and livelihoods of tribals, minorities, Dalits and OBCs are being taken away,” he said.

It is tragic that a state rich in culture, wealth and potential, which started with a budget surplus, has been exploited by both state and Central governments through corruption and money power, he added.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, PCC president A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts attended the rally.

TRS leaders have not commented on Rahul Gandhi’s comments.

