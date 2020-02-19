e-paper
Kejriwal asks ministers to prepare plan to implement '10 guarantees'

Kejriwal asks ministers to prepare plan to implement ‘10 guarantees’

The “Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card” (Kejriwal’s guarantee card) contains 10 “guarantees”, including a promise to reduce Delhi’s air pollution by three times.

india Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi CM Kejriwal said he had given the heads of departments a week’s time to prepare an action plan on how to implement the “10 guarantees” mentioned in the “guarantee card” released by the ruling-AAP in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.
Delhi CM Kejriwal said he had given the heads of departments a week’s time to prepare an action plan on how to implement the “10 guarantees” mentioned in the “guarantee card” released by the ruling-AAP in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.(SOURCED)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and top officers on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the “10 guarantees”, including uninterrupted power supply and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies.

Addressing reporters, Kejriwal said he had given the heads of departments (HoDs) a week’s time to prepare an action plan on how to implement the “10 guarantees” mentioned in the “guarantee card” released by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

“The HoDs concerned have been directed to prepare a plan on how they will implement the 10 guarantees. We will make provisions for funds for the implementation of the guarantees in the upcoming budget,” the AAP supremo said.

The “Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card” (Kejriwal’s guarantee card) contains 10 “guarantees”, including a promise to reduce Delhi’s air pollution by three times.

The chief minister also informed that a three-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence on February 24.

Earlier, Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence here for the first time since the AAP swept the Assembly polls in the national capital. The meeting lasted for nearly 20 minutes.

Asked whether there was any discussion on Shaheen Bagh, where a citizens’ protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been going on for over two months, Kejriwal said he had no such talks with the home minister.

