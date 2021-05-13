Home / India News / Kejriwal asks 'where is India' as states float global tenders for Covid vaccines
india news

Kejriwal asks 'where is India' as states float global tenders for Covid vaccines

India's bargaining power is more than individual states, Delhi CM Kejriwal said.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Kejriwal said it has become state versus state for Covid-19 vaccines as nine states have decided to float global tenders for vaccines from abroad.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said several states floating separate tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccines from abroad is detrimental for India's image in the world. Pitching for centralised procurement of vaccines from abroad, the chief minister said, "Indian states left to compete/fight with each other in the international market. UP fighting Maha, Maha fighting Orissa, Orissa fighting Delhi. Where is “India”? Portrays such a bad image of India."

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Delhi are the 10 states that have decided to go global to procure vaccines as the supply of vaccines in the country is not adequate compared with the population. States, irrespective of whether ruled by the BJP or not, are taking this route as vaccinating the maximum number of people is of paramount importance as of now. As the Centre is prioritising the administration of the second dose of vaccination, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka have stalled the vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44 years for the time being.

"Also when we approach vaccine manufacturers and their countries as India rather than individual states, our bargaining power is much more, Indian govt has much more diplomatic space to negotiate with their countries," Kejriwal tweeted.

Vaccine becomes a state versus state battle as richer states will be better positioned in procuring the highest number of vaccine doses.

Giving tender for procuring vaccines is also happening at municipal level as the country's richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Wednesday floated a global expression of interest to procure one crore doses. Vaccine manufacturers, Indian partners, authorised distributors can participate in the bidding, but they should not belong to countries sharing border with India, the BMC said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said several states floating separate tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccines from abroad is detrimental for India's image in the world. Pitching for centralised procurement of vaccines from abroad, the chief minister said, "Indian states left to compete/fight with each other in the international market. UP fighting Maha, Maha fighting Orissa, Orissa fighting Delhi. Where is “India”? Portrays such a bad image of India."

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Delhi are the 10 states that have decided to go global to procure vaccines as the supply of vaccines in the country is not adequate compared with the population. States, irrespective of whether ruled by the BJP or not, are taking this route as vaccinating the maximum number of people is of paramount importance as of now. As the Centre is prioritising the administration of the second dose of vaccination, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka have stalled the vaccination of people in the age group of 18 to 44 years for the time being.

"Also when we approach vaccine manufacturers and their countries as India rather than individual states, our bargaining power is much more, Indian govt has much more diplomatic space to negotiate with their countries," Kejriwal tweeted.

Vaccine becomes a state versus state battle as richer states will be better positioned in procuring the highest number of vaccine doses.

Giving tender for procuring vaccines is also happening at municipal level as the country's richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Wednesday floated a global expression of interest to procure one crore doses. Vaccine manufacturers, Indian partners, authorised distributors can participate in the bidding, but they should not belong to countries sharing border with India, the BMC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 arvind kejriwal covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada

Meet this 88-year-old artist who completed a year of pandemic 'daily doodles'

Anand Mahindra’s share has a message for people who miss the time gone by

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP