Kejriwal backs Narayanasamy in turf war with Kiran Bedi, seeks statehood for Delhi, Puducherry

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was trying to suppress democracy and demanded statehood for Delhi and Puducherry as he flew in to support his Puduchery counterpart V Narayanasamy in his turf war with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Puducherry, a former French enclave, has been witnessing an unprecedented protest with Narayanasamy launching an indefinite dharna on February 13 demanding the recall of the LG, alleging that she is interfering in administration as well as preventing developmental work by not clearing files. The Congress has claimed that support for Narayanasamy has been swelling.

Kejriwal took a swipe at Bedi who was the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the Delhi assembly elections 2015 which the Aam Admi Party won handsomely.

“Defeated and rejected by the people of Delhi, Kiran Bedi is ruling Puducherry. She has been appointed by the Centre and is not an elected leader to represent the people,” Kejriwal said, sharing a stage with Narayanasamy in front of the Raj Nivas.

Kejriwal who was accompanied by his deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, held aloft a placard which read “Go Back Kiran Bedi.”

Addressing the media along with Narayanasamy, Kejriwal said “I have come here to express my solidarity with chief minister Narayanasamy. The LG is no substitute for an elected government that enjoys the people’s mandate. There is no reason why people of the two regions should be discriminated against.”

He demanding statehood for both the national capital and Puducherry.

Like Narayanasamy, the Delhi CM, heading the Aam Aadmi Party Government, has been engaged in a prolonged turf war with the Lt Governor. He had resorted to many protests to secure more powers for the elected government.

Kejriwal’s visit was a morale booster for Narayanasamy in his fight against the LG. Earlier, DMK president MK Stalin had visited the Puducherry chief minister to express his support.

“Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry is creating a lot of obstacles in the development works and creating problems for the elected government. We are also facing similar problems in Delhi,” Kejriwal told reporters after landing at the airport.

By the evening, Narayanasamy accepted an invitation for talks with Bedi to resolve the impasse. The LG had returned Puducherry on Sunday evening from Delhi, cutting short her visit to the national capital from where she was to return on February 21.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 20:31 IST