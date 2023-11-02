Kejriwal expected to fly to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, skip ED questioning

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday expected to fly to Madhya Pradesh and hold a roadshow in the poll-bound state on the day the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned him to appear before it in connection with the money laundering probe related to the now-scrapped excise policy. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT PHOTO)

“Roadshow of Arvind Kejriwal and [Punjab chief minister] Bhagwant Mann in Singrauli, MP [Madhya Pradesh]. Arvind Kejriwal will leave for MP from his home in some time,” Kejriwal’s office said in a message to the media. AAP has fielded its Madhya Pradesh president Rani Agrawal from Singrauli.

Kejriwal’s office earlier called ED’s notice to Kejrwal “illegal and politically motivated.” It said Kejriwal has replied to the notice and that it was sent “on the directions” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ensure he is unable to campaign in the assembly elections in five states this month.

“The ED should immediately take back the notice,” the office said amid uncertainty over whether Kejriwal will appear before the ED.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders HT spoke to earlier were unsure about Kejriwal’s appearance even as security arrangements have been put in place for it.

The AAP has maintained its leaders were being framed in an “attempt to finish” it even as the BJP denied any witch-hunt and insisted Delhi’s ruling party had brought the troubles upon itself through the flawed excise policy.

Delhi minister Atishi on Tuesday said ED was likely to arrest Kejriwal. The ED has called the policy Kejriwal’s brainchild in one of its five chargesheets.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to Kejriwal’s former deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with allegations of financial irregularities in the policy. The court found at least one charge of windfall gains of ₹338 crore made by wholesalers was tentatively established. It punched holes in the arguments and evidence presented while ordering the trial be completed in six to eight months. The court allowed Sisodia to seek bail again in three months if the proceedings drag on at a snail’s pace.

The BJP has demanded Kejriwal’s resignation even as AAP said its leaders were being framed as the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to finish AAP as they cannot defeat the party electorally.

Sisodia and lawmaker Sanjay Singh are in jail in connection with the case. Satyendar Jain, another AAP leader, was also arrested.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy, in April questioned Kejriwal.

BJP leader Harish Khurana said Kejriwal is scared while maintaining ED’s notice was not illegal. “The ED is doing its job...since elections are going on that does not mean that questions will not be asked. Regardless of the elections, the chief minister will have to answer the questions related to the scam. Kejriwal is the kingpin and is trying to play a victim card which will not work. He is trying to run away from the answering questions.”