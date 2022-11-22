Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal: Gujarat headed for 'cyclone of change'

india news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Reiterating his party’s poll promises of providing 1 million government jobs to youth and 300 units of free electricity each month, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there was a “cyclone of change” headed towards the state

Halol, Nov 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal waves to the crowd during the roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Halol on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (AAP Gujarat twitter)
ByAmit Cowper, Gandhinagar

Speaking at a campaign rally in Amreli town of Saurashtra region, Kejriwal highlighted the work of the government headed by him in Delhi in the field of education.

“We will provide a million government jobs to the youth and till your family members don’t get employed, we will give 3,000 as unemployment allowance. Gujarat too will get splendid education, free of charge for your children. In Delhi, sons and daughters of auto drivers are becoming engineers, those of labourers are becoming doctors,” Kejriwal said.

AAP is contesting on all 182 assembly seats in the state where voting is scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is going among the people, raising public issues. The people in Gujarat have included me as their family member. I assure all of you that being a responsible brother, I will carry out the responsibilities of your family. The people are fed up with the constant price rise, I will wipe out that burden,” said Kejriwal on Monday.

Reiterating his promise of free power, he said: “After the formation of our government, I will be paying your electricity bills. Delhi people get 24 hours power and still get no Bill. In Punjab too the situation is same,” he said.

“I don’t know politics, I don’t know ‘Goondagiri’, I don’t use cuss words, I am an educated person and I know only work. I know how to build schools, hospitals, which we did it in Delhi as well as Punjab. I don’t give false promises,” the AAP convenor added.

Referring to the 27-year BJP rule in the state he said, “What has the BJP given you in 27 years? If it hasn’t, don’t think that they will do it in the next 5 years. You have given them 27 years, now please just give us 5 years and see for yourselves the change I bring,” Kejriwal said.

BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas said: “I think that the people of Gujarat are the best judge. In election time, every political party has their own views, but I think that the people of Gujarat are mature enough and we are sure that they will once again vote the BJP to power.”

