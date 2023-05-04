‘Time to drive BJP out’: Kejriwal on ‘kill us’ remark by distraught wrestlers

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at the BJP-ruled central government after wrestlers alleged that the Delhi Police abused and misbehaved with them, saying the “arrogant” Bharatiya Janata Party wants to run the entire system with “hooliganism”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo called on the citizens to “not only uproot the BJP but drive them out.” (Also Read | Protest site turned into fortress amid wrestlers call to farmers)

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat after a scuffle allegedly broke out between protesting wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shocked and appalled by the boorish behaviour of the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers late Wednesday evening, an emotionally distraught star wrestler Vinesh Phogat said they were not criminals and did not deserve such disrespect.

"If you want to kill us, then kill us," a crying Vinesh said during a late-night media interaction.

"Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These police men are holding guns, they can kill us," an emotionally drained Vinesh said.

"Where were female police officers? How can the male officers push us like that. We are not criminals. We do not deserve such treatment. The police officer who was drunk hit my brother," the World Championship medallist said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the video of Phogat's media interaction, Kejriwal tweeted" Such misbehaviour with the champion players of the country..? This is very sad and shameful…These people (BJP) just want to run the whole system with hooliganism. They have made a mockery of the entire system.”

"I appeal to all the people in the country...no more...do not tolerate BJP's hooliganism, the time has come to uproot the BJP and chase them away," he wrote in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, who arrived at the Jantar Mantar on Thursday morning to extend support to the aggrieved wrestlers, alleged she was not being allowed to enter the protest site.

“Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik told us they were being tortured, and there were police officers who were drunk and misbehaved with them. I am concerned for their safety. Why is Delhi Police protecting Brij Bhushan? Why is Delhi Police not arresting him?” Swati Maliwal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON