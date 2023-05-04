Delhi's Jantar Mantar turned into fortress amid wrestlers call to farmers | Top 10

The Delhi Police on Thursday turned Jantar Mantar, the site of protest by wrestlers, into a fortress with heavy security deployment hours after a scuffle broke out between the protesting grapplers and some police personnel. Multiple layers of barricades have been put up around the protest site and no one is being allowed in, reported PTI. It comes after wrestlers gave a call to the citizens, particularly to farmers and their leaders, to assemble at the protest site after the late-night drama. The scuffle broke out after some protesters tried to bring in folding cots, leading to head injuries to a couple of them.

Wrestlers speak with the media after a scuffle allegedly broke out between protesting wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, late Wednesday, May 3, 2023.(PTI)