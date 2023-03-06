Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover: Good news for Delhi, Noida commuters. 5 facts

Commuting between Delhi and Noida is set to become hassle-free as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the Ashram flyover, which was closed since the beginning of this year. The flyover will be thrown open to the public at 5pm, according to an advisory issued by the traffic police.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates the extension of Ashram flyover, in New Delhi, Monday.(PTI)

Here's everything you need to know about Delhi's Ashram flyover:

1) The Ashram flyover is a key bypass that helps vehicles travelling avoid using the busy intersection of Mathura Road and Ring Road, a junction frequented by 350,000 vehicles every day. The flyover was shut from January 1, initially for a 45-day stretch, as authorities worked to link it with the extension a few metres ahead.

2) Only light vehicles will be allowed on the flyover for now. Officials did not reveal when heavy vehicles — the traffic advisory only mentions trucks and buses — will be allowed on the route, as they said it will require shifting high-tension wires and poles.

3) Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan are still advised not to use the Ashram flyover and they should plan their journey as usual.

4) The flyover will cut travel time between South Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes.

5) The 1.42-km-long six-lane flyover designed to resolve the congestion between the Noida and Ashram intersection was initially supposed to be inaugurated on February 28, but the event was postponed.

